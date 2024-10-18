CHB Investment Group LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20,942.4% in the first quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $269.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $270.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

