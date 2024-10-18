CHB Investment Group LLC Makes New $6.46 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of CHB Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,820,000 after buying an additional 3,892,110 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,679,000 after purchasing an additional 395,318 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,788 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,363,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,357,000 after purchasing an additional 68,907 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,460,000 after buying an additional 2,914,442 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VCIT opened at $82.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

