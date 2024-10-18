CHB Investment Group LLC Takes $394,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,242,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,253,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 77,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RWJ stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
