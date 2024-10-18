Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

LNG opened at $182.40 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $193.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,490.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,957,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,347 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 231.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after buying an additional 935,239 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 74.6% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,720,000 after acquiring an additional 647,096 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 61.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,201,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

