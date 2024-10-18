Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Down 10.4% in September

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1,188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 189,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,284. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.73.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $186.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

