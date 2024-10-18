Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHDN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.11.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.3 %

CHDN opened at $140.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $146.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 847,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,921,000 after acquiring an additional 44,773 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 423,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,411,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,425,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 259.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 10,126.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after acquiring an additional 193,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.