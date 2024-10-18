CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CXF stock opened at C$10.21 on Friday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common has a 52 week low of C$8.32 and a 52 week high of C$10.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.81.

Get CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common alerts:

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company’s approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Receive News & Ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.