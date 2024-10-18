Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,003 shares during the period. Cintas makes up approximately 4.0% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc owned 0.16% of Cintas worth $34,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 3,302.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 501,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,194,000 after purchasing an additional 486,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 366,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,326,000 after buying an additional 201,955 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 308.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 221,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,569,000 after buying an additional 167,123 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $84,646,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Cintas by 124.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 195,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $213.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.11 and its 200-day moving average is $188.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.65 and a fifty-two week high of $215.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

