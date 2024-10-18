Citigroup Cuts Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target to $7.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DENN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Denny’s from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $348.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.02. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $11.16.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Denny’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 726.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

