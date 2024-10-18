Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.31. 1,474,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,367,874. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.