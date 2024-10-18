Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NYSE:CFG opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

