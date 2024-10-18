Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,496,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.3 %

IRM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,187. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day moving average is $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 188.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.86.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 433.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,505. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

