Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 1,008.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,481 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 396.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth $277,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth $326,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,599. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

