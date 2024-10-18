Claro Advisors LLC Buys 9,557 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.6% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 32,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $203.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,478,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,558,909. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average of $163.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

