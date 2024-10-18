Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 730.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Hologic by 24.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Hologic by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Hologic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,927.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOLX traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $80.69. The company had a trading volume of 101,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,253. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

