Claro Advisors LLC Has $12.22 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 35,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,438,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.85. The stock had a trading volume of 172,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $193.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.