Claro Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.96.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,123,611.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,901 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $80.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,083,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

