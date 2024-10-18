Claro Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 358.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 242.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 341,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,888,000 after acquiring an additional 241,618 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,926,000 after acquiring an additional 180,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,998,000 after acquiring an additional 133,853 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,334.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 121,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 75.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,136,000 after acquiring an additional 110,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1 %
ITW stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.97. The company had a trading volume of 134,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,750. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.94 and a 200 day moving average of $247.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.17%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.44.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
