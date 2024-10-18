Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 728.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.92. 40,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,060. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $201.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.