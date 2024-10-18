Claro Advisors LLC Invests $6.21 Million in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.82. 8,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.74 and a 1-year high of $227.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.62.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,812.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

