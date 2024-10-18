Claro Advisors LLC Invests $7.47 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,000. FactSet Research Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,666.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,666.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $470.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.57.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

