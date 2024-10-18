Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $458.63. The stock had a trading volume of 126,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $488.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.28.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

