ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.83 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The company has a market cap of $41.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.06.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 66.91% and a negative net margin of 210.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

