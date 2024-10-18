Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.72.

Cloudflare stock opened at $90.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.45 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $231,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,532.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,495 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $285,366.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,941.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $231,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,532.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,552 shares of company stock valued at $41,631,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 875,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,745,000 after buying an additional 149,866 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 886,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,879,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 192,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

