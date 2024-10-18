Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Short Interest Update

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 344,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $120,675.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at $683,475.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $130,204 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,303,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,422,000 after buying an additional 137,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,161,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,638,000 after acquiring an additional 51,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 320,234 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 746,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,887,000 after acquiring an additional 49,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 540,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

COHU opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -503.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.09. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohu will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

