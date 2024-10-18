Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the bank on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Community Bank System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 33 years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.
Community Bank System Stock Performance
NYSE:CBU opened at $62.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $63.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.
About Community Bank System
Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.
