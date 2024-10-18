Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Up 5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 214,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 827,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMP. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $563.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.86 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $7,486,000. SW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 330.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 177,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,079,000 after purchasing an additional 160,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

