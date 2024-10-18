Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 58.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $159.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $166.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

