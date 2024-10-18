Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,316 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $283.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

