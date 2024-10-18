Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,924 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.6% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $403,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 173.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 22,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

