Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 275,000 Shares of Stock

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,405,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,014.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Complete Solaria Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ CSLR opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Complete Solaria, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Complete Solaria in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Trading of Complete Solaria

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Complete Solaria stock. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190,604 shares during the quarter. Complete Solaria accounts for approximately 0.2% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned 10.05% of Complete Solaria worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Complete Solaria Company Profile

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

