Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 24763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).
Comptoir Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,501.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.42. The firm has a market cap of £4.88 million, a P/E ratio of -198.80 and a beta of 0.95.
About Comptoir Group
Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. It offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates restaurants that includes franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.
