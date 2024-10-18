Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $240.04 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.64 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

