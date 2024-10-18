Contrasting Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tesla and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Tesla alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla 8 17 13 0 2.13 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tesla currently has a consensus target price of $210.72, indicating a potential downside of 4.60%. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a consensus target price of $32.08, indicating a potential upside of 51.54%. Given ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is more favorable than Tesla.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla 13.00% 10.41% 6.15% ZEEKR Intelligent Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tesla and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tesla and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla $96.77 billion 7.29 $15.00 billion $3.56 62.05 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology $65.18 billion 0.08 -$1.18 billion N/A N/A

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of Tesla shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Tesla shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tesla beats ZEEKR Intelligent Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services. This segment also provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; purchase financing and leasing services; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners; and provision of service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty, as well as various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

(Get Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services. It operates in China, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Ningbo, China. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.