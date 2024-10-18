Cordant Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

