Cordant Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cordant Inc. owned about 0.72% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 214,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 582,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 28,489 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,386,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,910,000 after buying an additional 94,865 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $27.93 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $628.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.