Cordant Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cordant Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

