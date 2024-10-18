Cordant Inc. Has $25.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 13.3% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $25,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 94.6% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 426,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 207,276 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 340.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 530,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,331,000 after purchasing an additional 62,365 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.58 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

