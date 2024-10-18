Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $291.42 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $293.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

