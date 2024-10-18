Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,243 Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the third quarter valued at about $96,294,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,693,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $15,449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,873,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,173,000.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VFLO opened at $33.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement
About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
