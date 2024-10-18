Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $35.29 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

