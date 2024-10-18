Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 68,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 887.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $472.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.79 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $500.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.25.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

