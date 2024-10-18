Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.1 %

CVS Health stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.