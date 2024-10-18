Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKE opened at $96.44 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $98.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.53.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

