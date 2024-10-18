Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,750 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 183,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

