Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Trading Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 326,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,153,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Get Coursera alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on COUR

Coursera Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $51,976.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,479.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $51,976.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,479.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,068 shares of company stock worth $324,787. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,405,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,909,000 after purchasing an additional 254,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,800,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after buying an additional 1,123,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coursera by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,475,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,952,000 after buying an additional 690,931 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 158.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,316 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.