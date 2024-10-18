Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Acquires A$84,749.29 in Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White purchased 66,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$84,749.29 ($56,878.72).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 161,836 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$209,739.46 ($140,764.74).

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 100,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$138,100.00 ($92,684.56).

On Monday, August 26th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 540,001 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$716,581.33 ($480,927.07).

On Wednesday, August 28th, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 60,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,380.00 ($55,288.59).

Coventry Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Coventry Group Increases Dividend

Coventry Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Coventry Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. Coventry Group’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

