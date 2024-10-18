Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.94.

CVO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Coveo Solutions stock opened at C$5.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of C$5.50 and a 12-month high of C$12.48.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of C$44.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

