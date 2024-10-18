Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Baird R W

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CXT has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Crane NXT Stock Up 4.1 %

CXT stock opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Crane NXT has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.08 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane NXT will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane NXT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXT. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,550,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 3,331.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 578,043 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,716,000 after purchasing an additional 548,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Crane NXT by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 653,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 97.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after buying an additional 122,056 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

