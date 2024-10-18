Creditcoin Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $153.99 million and $5.02 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000579 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

